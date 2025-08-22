Detroit hospital shooting victim had personal protection order against ex-husband

As the manhunt continues for Henry Ford Hospital shooting suspect Mario Green Friday, we are learning more about his victim.

Just before 10 a.m. Mario Green allegedly walked in the Detroit hospital and killed his ex-wife Latricia Green, who worked in housekeeping.

FOX 2 has confirmed she had an active PPO against Green after filing twice to get one, the first was denied. Mario Green was not served with the most recent one yet.

Sources confirm Green called the hospital for her upwards of 50 times and showed up on several occasions. The threats from him continued to escalate during that time, too.

Tamara Canada worked with Latricia Green at Henry Ford and talked about her friend.

"I broke down in tears because me and her used to, like, talk because I was telling her I was having problems with my child's father because I didn't know she was having problems of her own," Canada said. "She's really a good person. She's a really good person, she don't mess with nobody or nothing."

The shooting took place in the basement of the hospital where Latricia was working at the time.

The two had gotten into a verbal altercation before he pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots.

He then left the building in a white Dodge Charger and has not been seen since.

While Green is not in custody, police did find his car parked at his home on Detroit's west side at Trojan and Lahser.

FOX 2 caught the moments that police had the Charger towed away.

Detroit police are still looking for Mario Green, 53, described at 6 feet, 4 inches tall. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and had a pinkish color backpack.

Henry Ford Hospital released the following statement:

"At Henry Ford health, we are family. We are devastated by the loss of our Henry Ford hospital teammate, and our hearts go out to her loved ones, her family, friends, and the people she works with every day. Police have confirmed this was a targeted attack of domestic violence. At this time, all questions regarding what occurred should be directed to Detroit Police Department. We are cooperating with our investigation and are conducting our own internal investigation as well."

