The Brief A 53-year-old Detroit man shot and killed his ex-wife in the basement of Henry Ford Hospital late Friday morning, police say. Mario Green is now the subject of a manhunt that's led by Detroit police and assisted by federal and state law enforcement. The shooting sent Henry Ford Hospital into a lockdown that has since been lifted.



Where is Mario Green?

That's the question on the minds of Detroit police, hospital staff, and others after he allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife in the basement of Henry Ford Hospital late Friday morning.

The 53-year-old Detroit man left the hospital before police showed up. His whereabouts are now the subject of a manhunt spanning the city, with both local, state, and federal agencies assisting.

Mario Green was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and had a pinkish backpack.

What we know:

At 9:55 a.m. at Henry Ford Hospital in downtown Detroit, police received a call about a shooting in the basement of the facility.

The entire complex went into lockdown as both Detroit Police and Michigan State Police converged on the site. As officers canvassed the building, searching for any idea of what happened, security footage from the hospital showed a man leaving the front doors.

The man, later identified as Green, had fatally shot his ex-wife. The two had gotten into a verbal altercation before he pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots.

He then left the building in a white Dodge Charger and has not been seen since.

While Green is not in custody, police did find his car parked at his home on Detroit's west side at Trojan and Lahser.

FOX 2 caught the moments that police had the Charger towed away.

The victim is identified as Latricia Green,

What we don't know:

While the big question of the investigation is the whereabouts of the suspect, there are other mysteries in the case, including what both parties were arguing about before the shooting and how the 53-year-old man managed to bring a firearm into the hospital.

Hospitals are often guarded by security staff. It is also against policy to bring a firearm into the hospital.

Dig deeper:

Green's criminal record includes multiple convictions.

In the early 2000s, he was found guilty of aggravated stalking. Years later, he was convicted of arson and sentenced to prison for several years. In 2018, he was found guilty of failing to pay child support.

Additionally, He's been charged with domestic violence and property destruction, however, those charges were eventually dropped.

What you can do:

The public is asked to contact police if they know anything about Green's whereabouts. Law enforcement asks if anyone recognizes him to not confront the individual. He's considered armed and dangerous.