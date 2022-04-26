Detroit hosting community baby shower for expectant parents

article

A community baby shower will provide necessary items to expectant parents in Detroit.

Related: 2022 most popular baby names in Michigan

Food and baby items will be given out at the May 12 event. There will also be raffles and safe sleep education to prepare parents.

The Safe Sleep Community Baby Shower will be held from noon until 2 p.m. at Christian Church Eternal Rock at 4300 Lonyo. Call 313-961-BABY to RSVP.