Detroit introduces new water bill payment plan -- What to know

More than 200 people have already signed up for a new program to help Detroiters pay past due water bills.

For just $10 down, residents, nonprofits, churches, and businesses struggling to pay past bills can sign up for the Water and Sewerage Department EasyPay Plan.

As part of the program, overdue water bills will be divided up over the next three years, interest free. The goal of the plan is to help residents get caught up on bills over time while avoiding water shutoffs.

The new plan is in conjunction with the Lifeline plan. It differs though, because unlike the Lifeline plan, there are no income requirements for the EasyPay program.

