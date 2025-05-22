Detroit Jewish community reacts to Washington DC murders of Israeli Embassy staffers

The Brief Two Israeli Embassy staffers killed outside DC Jewish museum are identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim. The Jewish Federation of Detroit says it's part of a growing anti-Semitic culture. The incident unfolded amid heightened tensions over Israel-Gaza conflict.



Two members from the Israeli Embassy in Washington DC were killed in what some are calling a hate crime Wednesday night.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit talked with FOX 2 about its security measures and calls on everyone to denounce hate.

The backstory:

Two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., who were fatally shot Wednesday evening after leaving an event at a Jewish museum, have been identified, officials said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar identified the victims as 30-year-old Yaron Lischinsky and 26-year-old Sarah Milgrim. Lischinsky served as a research assistant, while Milgrim coordinated visits and missions to Israel.

The victims were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when the suspect, identified by authorities as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, approached their group and opened fire, said Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith Wednesday at a news conference.

As he was taken into custody, the suspect chanted, "Free, free Palestine," Smith said.

Local perspective:

Back in Michigan, the Jewish Federation of Detroit says it's part of a growing anti-Semitic culture.

In 2024, their building was vandalized, as well as other properties connected to the Jewish community, including the Max Fisher Federation Building.

"The Jewish community here in Metro Detroit, and across the United States, has been living in the shadows of rising antisemitism," said David Kurzmann. "This is a historic high."

The Federation is calling on everyone to denounce this hate, but until that happens, they say security measures are in place.

"The Jewish Federation of Detroit and our security partner maintain a very high level of vigilance always," he said.

As the Jewish community calls for peace, members say they will not live in fear.

"We won’t be deterred by this horrific incident. We are encouraging our community to continue to come out to do Jewish, to live proudly as Jews, that is what we have done here and that is what we will continue to do," Kurzmann said.

The Source: Information in this article comes from The Associated Press, the Metropolitan Police Department, and the Embassy of Israel in the USA. FOX 2 also talked with the Jewish Federation of Detroit for information in this report.