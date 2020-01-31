Detroit job program offers young people hands-on experience

Back for a 6th year, a summer job program in Detroit is now taking applications from young people looking to get a head start in their careers.

"Nothing is more important than that first job," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

That's was something Duggan and business leaders of Detroit wanted to achieve with the program Grow Detroit's Young Talent.

"I basically went to every company in town and said you could take at least one student this summer,"

Officials say there were 8,281 young people are employed at 548 work sites in the city of Detroit in 2019. They're hoping to grow that number this year.

Denzell Harrison is now 18 years old but started in the program four years ago, and now he's a big advocate.

Denzell Harrision has been with the job program for four years.

"It taught me a lot of skills, especially about how to work hard," he said.

Aside from earning money, which is, of course, a big deal, it teaches life lessons that go beyond the paycheck.

"To know what it's like to get to work on time, dress at work, talk at work," Duggan said.

Harrison says it's full of great experiences and meeting a lot of great people.

"It's gonna teach you a lot of skills that you're gonna use for life," he said.

You can sign up now through May 1. Visit GDYT.org for more information.

