The city of Detroit is planning to install thousands of new speed humps in neighborhoods to encourage safer driving on residential streets.

As many as 3,000 will be installed as part of the Speed Hump program, which residents can apply to have come to their neighborhood as well.

Applications will be accepted through the end of February before the Department of Public Works in Detroit starts considering options.

"Speeding and reckless driving have become a huge public health and safety concern, and speed humps have been not only popular, but effective in reducing speeds in many residential neighborhoods," said Dayo Akinyemi, DPW Deputy Director. "This program came about because we listened to the concerns of our residents and developed a solution the community has wholeheartedly embraced."

In 2021, the city installed 5,550 speed humps, about a thousand more than planned. To date, 7,000 speed humps have been installed.

Prior requests will not need to be resubmitted, as they have already been evaluated for possible inclusion in this year’s program. Among the first expected to be installed will be those that were approved last year but didn't go in due to ongoing utility and resurfacing work.

As a reminder, the criteria for prioritizing speed hump installations is as follows:

Local residential streets with speed limit of 25 mph

Priority given to streets adjacent to active schools and parks

DPD records of speeding and vehicle crashes

Street used as known "cut through" to or from a major road

Block housing density

Number of school-aged children

Resident support on the block and valid request made

