Detroit lawmaker posts racist threatening voicemail saying she should be lynched

A Detroit Democrat has received multiple threats including one telling her she should be lynched after several Michigan lawmakers participated in a hearing on election fraud last week.

Rep. Cynthia Johnson was among three Democrats on the House Oversight Committee that listened to testimony from several residents arguing they witnessed election fraud in the 2020 election in November.

"You should be swinging from a (expletive) rope you Democrat," said part of a voicemail left on Johnson's phone, amid several other racist remarks and references of violence.

Johnson posted the audio recording on her Facebook page over the weekend, along with several other screenshots of her phone's call log showing unanswered calls from cities around the country.

State Rep. Cynthia Johnson, a Democrat from Detroit ((File))

The voicemail threatening to lynch Johnson came from a woman in Wheeling, Illinois, based on the number associated with the call. Another message from two men that Johnson didn't post mentioned similar threats, telling her "Your time is coming... from the (expletive) gallows you'll be hanging."

Threats toward lawmakers have become increasingly pervasive in the U.S. as the country works to certify the election. Both Democrats and Republicans say they have received death threats from anonymous callers unhappy with their efforts pursuing election fraud.

Advertisement

That includes Monica Palmer, the Wayne County Canvassing Board member who said she received death threats after reversing her vote and certifying the election a few weeks ago. The threats aren't isolated to Michigan, with the Georgia Secretary of State also warning of a ramping up of rhetoric as he has refused to overturn the state's results.

So far, no credible accusations of election fraud have been found on any level large enough to overturn the election. That includes the 154,000 vote lead that President-elect Joe Biden has over President Donald Trump in Michigan.

However, Giuliani and Trump's legal team have forged ahead with accusations of irregularities across the state. During a hearing last week, Giuliani interviewed witnesses during a bizarre hearing in Lansing, where lawmakers asked few questions of those taking the stand.

While many worked during the election, a judge has determined their testimony to be not credible. Giuliani asked them questions anyway.

At one point during the hearing, Johnson told House Oversight Chair Matt Hall, a Republican, he was "allowing people to come in here and lie."