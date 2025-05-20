Detroit Lions 2025 preseason includes games against Chargers, Falcons, Dolphins, and Texans
(FOX 2) - The Detroit Lions preseason games were announced on Tuesday with the Chargers, Falcons, Dolphins, and Texans all on the schedule.
Detroit and Los Angeles are the only two teams playing a fourth preseason game with both squaring off in the Hall of Fame Game.
Big picture view:
The Detroit Lions preseason schedule dropped on social media Tuesday.
The exhibition games against the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, and Houston Texans kick off another highly-anticipated season for the team, which is reloaded and hoping for another playoff push in the upcoming season.
But before the postseason and regular season, the Lions will get their first look at the rookies they drafted this offseason.
The Lions also play the Chargers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio as part of the Hall of Fame Game.
Dig deeper:
The Lions' schedule is as follows:
- Los Angeles Chargers - Thursday, July 31 at 8 p.m. The game will air on NBC
- Atlanta Falcons - Friday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m., airing on Lions TV Network
- Miami Dolphins - Saturday, Aug. 16 at 1 p.m., airing on Lions TV Network
- Houston Texans - Saturday, Aug. 23 at 1 p.m., airing on Lions TV Network
What Else:
FOX 2 is planning on carrying the preseason games live, broadcasting on TV and streaming on web.
The Source: The Detroit Lions social media posted the team's preseason schedule, which was used while reporting this story.