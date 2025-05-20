The Brief The Detroit Lions preseason schedule has been released with four games on the schedule - one more than every other team besides the opposing Los Angeles Chargers. Detroit plays Los Angeles during the Hall of Fame Game before taking on Atlanta, Miami, and Houston. You can tune into FOX 2 for Lions preseason games.



The Detroit Lions preseason games were announced on Tuesday with the Chargers, Falcons, Dolphins, and Texans all on the schedule.

Detroit and Los Angeles are the only two teams playing a fourth preseason game with both squaring off in the Hall of Fame Game.

Big picture view:

The Detroit Lions preseason schedule dropped on social media Tuesday.

The exhibition games against the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, and Houston Texans kick off another highly-anticipated season for the team, which is reloaded and hoping for another playoff push in the upcoming season.

But before the postseason and regular season, the Lions will get their first look at the rookies they drafted this offseason.

The Lions also play the Chargers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio as part of the Hall of Fame Game.

Dig deeper:

The Lions' schedule is as follows:

Los Angeles Chargers - Thursday, July 31 at 8 p.m. The game will air on NBC

Atlanta Falcons - Friday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m., airing on Lions TV Network

Miami Dolphins - Saturday, Aug. 16 at 1 p.m., airing on Lions TV Network

Houston Texans - Saturday, Aug. 23 at 1 p.m., airing on Lions TV Network

What Else:

FOX 2 is planning on carrying the preseason games live, broadcasting on TV and streaming on web.