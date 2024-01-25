Detroit Lions watch party, Winterfests, board game night, and more things to do this weekend
This weekend is full of outdoor winter fun as milder temperatures move in.
Here's what's going on in Metro Detroit:
Board Game Night at Valade
- Friday, Jan. 26 from 5-9 p.m.
- Robert C. Valade Park in Detroit
Play board games inside the heated shed at Robert C. Valade Park.
Not sure how to play a game? Opal Grove Games will be there to teach you how to play.
This event is free, though registration is recommended. Register here.
BRRmingham Blast
- Saturday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Downtown Birmingham
Head to South Old Woodward Avenue between Maple Road and Brown Street for free fun, such as a zipline, live entertainment, and marshmallow roasting.
Rouge Park Winterfest
- Sunday, Jan. 28 from noon to 4 p.m.
- Rouge Park in Detroit
Enjoy winter fun with a bonfire, s'mores, sledding, free food, crafts, and more at this free event.
Winterfest in Oak Park
- Sunday, Jan. 28 from 1-4 p.m.
- Oak Park Community Center
Get outside and ice skate, take carriage rides, make crafts, and more at this free event.
Detroit Lions Watch Party
- Sunday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m.
- Diamondback Music Hall in Belleville
Watch the Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers in the conference championship.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m.
Entry is free, and an all-you-can-eat buffet is available for $25.