Detroit looking for missing 32-year-old man

A Detroit man last seen Nov. 16 is now reported as missing, Detroit Police report.

Nathaniel Lloyd, a 32-year-old man was last seen Saturday around 11 a.m. on the 900 Block of Whitmore. His family said Lloyd told them "he was going on a ride with a friend" and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Described as a black male with braided hair, he was last seen wearing a black polo hat, blue Pistons coat, blue jeans, and black Campion flip flops.

He's reported to be in good mental and physical condition.

If anyone knows about Lloyd's whereabouts, they're asked to contact Detroit Police's 12th Precinct at (313) 596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak up.