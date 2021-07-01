Detroit looks for volunteers to help flood cleanup; how to file a claim

Days after the massive flooding, the aftermath is still ongoing in Metro Detroit. On Thursday Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said he is seeking federal help after last weekend's flood.

"This flood was twice as big as 2014," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "President Biden has asked me to meet him in Traverse City this Saturday to impress upon the president the urgency of a declaration of disaster.

"If you still have standing water in your basement call DWSD, teams will be out almost immediately because we need to get that issue resolved."

Duggan said the city’s restoration and cleanup efforts are making progress as crews continue to sweep through neighborhoods picking up damaged items.

"We have now added 43 more trucks, we've got 71 more crews on the street," Duggan said.

Work will continue over the weekend.. except on the Fourth of July, then crews will be back at it Monday. City workers are also in motion helping to clear damaged goods from inside homes.

"We will help you, if you are a senior citizen or disabled, you can't get the items out of the basement," said Duggan. "We've got 60 city employees, we moved from a lot of other operations because this is the most pressing issue."

But volunteers are needed to help expand this operation.

"Go to DetroitMi.gov, click on the volunteer tab, we are asking you to work a four-hour shift," Duggan said.

The mayor also said the city is working to help them with possible reimbursements for damages, advising them to file a claim with the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department so the city can file with FEMA if a Presidential Declaration of Disaster is issued.

"If you live Grosse Pointe Farms, or you live in Dearborn, or Ann Arbor, please follow your own city's directions - but please don't send them here, this is a process for residents of the city of Detroit," Duggan said.

For more details on how to file a claim go to detroitmi.gov/waterdamageclaims or call 313-267-8000 for help.

The city is also addressing concerns over brown rusty water coming from the faucets and sinks of some east-side homes.

Advertisement

"We did an investigation, there was a disruption to the water main," Gary Brown said. "We spent all night flushing the system, and we have it cleaned up right now."

