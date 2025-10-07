Detroit man accused of carjacking 83-year-old woman while she shopped in Royal Oak Township

article

The Brief A Detroit man is facing charges after allegedly carjacking an 83-year-old woman in Royal Oak Township. The victim was leaving a Kroger store with Angelo Mitchell allegedly stole her keys and fled in her vehicle. A witness helped police find Mitchell by following him.



Police caught the suspect and recovered the victim's vehicle after she was carjacked while finishing up some shopping Sunday in Royal Oak Township.

Angelo George Mitchell, 29, is charged with carjacking and robbery for the crime.

The backstory:

According to Michigan State Police, the 83-year-old victim was returning to her vehicle in the parking lot of a Kroger store on Eight Mile around 12:55 p.m. when a man approached her. That man, later identified as Mitchell, allegedly demanded her purse and keys before ripping her keys from her hand and stealing her vehicle.

Police said a witness attempted to follow the vehicle, but lost track of it. Later, the witness saw the vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment in the 10000 block of Pasadena Avenue, not far from the grocery store, and contacted police.

Troopers were able to confirm through security camera footage that Mitchell had entered one of the apartments. Police interviewed the occupants of that apartment and learned that Mitchell was at a relative's home in Detroit. He was arrested at that home without incident.

"Carjacking is a violent crime that robs victims of security and property," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Targeting a senior out shopping on Sunday is especially shameful."

What's next:

Mitchell was denied bond and remains in the Oakland County Jail.

He is due back in court Oct. 14 for a probable cause conference.