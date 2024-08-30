Detroit man accused of fatally shooting wife charged with first degree murder

article

A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his wife in Detroit.

George Douglas Thomas, 72, is accused of shooting and killing his wife, 53-year-old Sharonda Davis-Thomas, several times on July 26 in the 19400 block of Five Points Street.

Police responded to the residence and found the victim in the driveway, "suffering from multiple gunshot wounds," according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. "Medics arrived on the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries" and was pronounced dead.

On July 29, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged George with first-degree murder and felony firearm.

He was arraigned and placed in jail on July 30.

A competency evaluation for George was ordered during his probable cause conference in August. His competency hearing is set for Nov. 6.