Detroit man tied to multiple sexual assaults involving minors charged in another case

The Brief Jarvis Butts was arraigned on two counts of criminal sexual conduct for a case involving a juvenile family member. It's the latest in a series of sexual assault cases against the 42-year-old Detroit man. He was first arrested in connection to the disappearance of his niece Na'Ziyah Harris.



A Detroit man already accused in multiple sexual assault cases involving minors was arraigned on another charge of criminal sexual conduct involving an 8-year-old female relative.

Jarvis Butts, 42, is currently awaiting trial in the murder and sexual assault of his 13-year-old niece. He was also arraigned on other rape charges that go back more than 13 years.

The latest:

In the latest case, the victim was allegedly assaulted between June 16, 2021 and June 16, 2022 at an auto repair shop on Warren Avenue in Detroit.

He was arraigned on two counts of varying levels of criminal sexual conduct in the 36th District Court on Friday. He was remanded in custody.

Butts next court appearance will be a probable cause conference on Oct. 8.

The backstory:

Butts was identified as the suspect in the disappearance of Na'Ziyah Harris in 2024. She was reported missing earlier in the year before police arrested Butts.

During a preliminary exam in January 2025, graphic testimony including text messages between Butts and Harris was shown in court, revealing the two had a relationship.

A police interview, location tracking data, and family testimony were part of the judge's decision to send Butts to trial.

Since then, he's been charged in multiple other cases involving women who were juveniles at the time of the assaults. That includes one victim from New Boston and another from Highland Park.

Related article