Detroit man accused of killing sister, shooting man during argument

A Detroit man is accused of killing his sister and shooting a man during an argument last week.

According to authorities Terry Allen Wyrembelski, 21, was arguing with his sister, Jaclyn Wyrembelski, in a home in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 29, 2022.

When police arrived, they found Jaclyn, 25, in the living room with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office alleges that Terry shot his sister and a man. The man survived.

Terry is charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, and two counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned Dec. 31 and remanded to jail until his next court date Friday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Jaclyn's family.