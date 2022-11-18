Detroit man accused of stealing, torturing ex-girlfriend's dog arrested, charged

article

A man accused of stealing his ex-girlfriend's dog then sending her videos of him abusing the animal is facing charges.

Julius Holley, 55, of Detroit, was charged with one count of second-degree home invasion, one count of first-degree killing/torturing of animals, one count of larceny in a building, and one count of stalking. Holley received a $200,000 cash/surety bond. He was also arraigned on an outstanding 2019 warrant and received a $50,000 cash/surety bond on that case.

Holley allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and took her Yorkshire Terrier mix dog, along with other items from the house. He then allegedly sent his ex-girlfriend videos of him beating and torturing the dog.

Ultimately, the dog was left in a bucket next to a house and was taken by Michigan Humane to ensure it could not be abused again.

"Michigan Humane is proud to partner with the Michigan Department of the Attorney General to offer not only cruelty investigation but also a safe haven for animals in times of crisis,'" said Michigan Humane President and CEO Matt Pepper. "I'm happy to say that the dog involved in this case, after receiving medical care from our team, is doing very well and has returned home."

Holley was wanted after the alleged abuse. Police found him in Ohio, and he was extradited back to Michigan.

In Michigan, a person that tortures or kills a pet with the intent to cause mental suffering or distress to a person, or to exert control over a person, is guilty of a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

"Those who attempt to evade law enforcement will be found and held accountable," said Nessel. "I want to thank Michigan Humane for the programming and support they provide to victims of domestic violence who might otherwise be reluctant to leave a dangerous situation if that means having to leave behind their pets."

If you need help, Michigan Humane provides a Safety Net pet fostering program for people who need a safe place to temporarily house their pets. People in need of the service, or those looking to volunteer to foster animals in these situations, can reach Michigan Humane at 866-648-6263.