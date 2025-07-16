Detroit man accused in vile abduction, sexual assault case convicted by jury

The Brief A jury convicted a Detroit man in a sexual assault case after he allegedly abducted a woman under the guise of a job interview. He forced her into his home and assaulted her for days before she managed to escape, she testified from the stand. Andrew Payne was found guilty of seven counts and not guilty of torture and assault with a dangerous weapon.



The Latest:

The suspect in a 2022 abduction case was found guilty of seven felony counts involving a woman he allegedly terrorized for days after forcing her into his home.

Following a week-long jury trial, Payne was convicted of five counts of criminal sexual assault in the first degree, one count of kidnapping, and one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

He was found not guilty of torture and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The decision arrived almost three years after the victim escaped Payne's home following three days in captivity. The jury reached a unanimous verdict after nearly two days of deliberations.

Payne is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 1.

The backstory:

Payne met the victim while the two attended the same college, staying in touch over the years. According to testimony given by the victim, he invited her for a job interview during a conversation over Facebook Messenger.

When she arrived at his home, he opened the door and greeted her with a handgun before forcing her into his home.

He kept her inside the home for three days, making depraved requests and sexually assaulting her multiple times.

She escaped the home after he left her alone, fleeing through a second-floor window and running to get help.

