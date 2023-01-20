Detroit man and 3 teens arrested in violent carjacking of women in unrelated crimes

A Detroit man and a teenager have both been arrested for a merciless carjacking Detroit's west side on Sunday that was caught on surveillance camera and police arrested two other teens for an unrelated carjacking.

According to police, a woman in her 40s was pumping gas at a BP on Telegraph when the two violently carjacked and assaulted her.

Sgt. Otha Craighead leads the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit and says his officers found her stolen Chevy Equinox nearby after setting up surveillance.

"We followed them into a location…and once they left, we conducted a traffic stop. One was wearing the same clothing, one had changed his clothing but he still had a tether on - and we made the arrest," Craighead said.

The unit arrested multiple carjacking suspects using the same tactics a few days later.

Police say two teens carjacked a 62-year-old woman in her driveway as she came home from work on Wednesday. Detroit Police tracked them down to the 16000 block of Bentler, also on the west side.

"Through our relentless efforts in trying to close this case, through a rolling surveillance, we utilized the helicopter. The helicopter was instrumental in this case," Craighead said.

One woman we talked with in Detroit said that means that it's not safe to stop in the city. Craighead said that criminals need to understand that they will do everything they can to arrest them.

"When this happens, they don't realize that the Detroit Police Dept is going to be relentless in solving this crime. We're not just going to let it go or not investigate it. We're going to bring about every resources we have," Craighead said.

Of the four suspects, the teens are being held at the juvenile detention center. The man, identified as Javani Martin, has been charge with felony carjacking and is being held on a $350,000 bond.