Detroit man arraigned for threats to 'assassinate Arabs' in irate call to his attorney

A 53-year-old Detroit man was arraigned for threatening to kill Arabs in a voicemail to his attorney on Monday.

Walter Purvis, 53, is facing one count of false report or threat of terrorism in Macomb County after allegedly threatening his Clinton Township lawyer regarding a previous case of disturbing the peace.

In a voicemail, the State claims Purvis described a grievance with Arabs arising out of his criminal case and threatened to "assassinate them."

Purvis was unhappy about the case in which he pleaded guilty regarding an incident at a Southfield gas station and had placed multiple calls to the attorney upset about his representation, escalating into the threat.

Purvis was charged as a habitual fourth offender. The offense is potentially punishable with jail up to life or any term of years.

The Court granted Purvis a $500,000 cash/surety bond, and should he avail himself of bond, he will do so under house arrest and be electronically tethered.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a statement regarding the gravity of the case.

"This was a serious, racially biased threat of violence left on the voicemail of someone who, as an attorney, had no choice but to report the potential threat," said Nessel. "My Department takes threats such as these incredibly seriously, both in our advocacy with the legislature to strengthen Michigan’s hate crimes protections and in prosecuting these intentionally terrifying threats to the fullest extent of the available laws."

In 2019, Attorney General Nessel launched the Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit. If you are a victim of a hate crime or have credible information about a hate crime, please contact your local police department first and then the Department via email or at 313-456-0040.

