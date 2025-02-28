The Brief The Detroit man who killed three people during a random shooting spree in 2022 was sentenced to 28-50 years in prison Dontae Smith was 19 when he began approaching people and shooting. Mental health is believed to play a role Family of the victims who spoke used the opportunity to honor those that died while placing a spotlight on the need for more mental treatment



The Detroit man behind a random shooting spree more than two years ago that claimed the lives of three people and wounded another was sentenced to decades behind bars.

Families of the victims who spoke during the sentencing acknowledged heartache after losing their loved ones, while using the space to plea for better mental health care.

Big picture view:

Dontae Smith, 21, was sentenced to 28–50 years in prison for the murder of three people during a random shooting spree in August 2022.

He pleaded guilty to murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder charges in January, more than two-and-a-half-years after he shot people in the area of Wyoming, near Seven Mile.

Mental health played a role in the case, as well as in impact statements made by families of the victims who spoke during the sentencing.

What they're saying:

Families of two victims - Chayne Lewis Lee and Lari Brisco - both spoke during the sentencing.

Myha Lee, Chayne's mother, said her son was considered a homeless man, "but he was so much more."

"He was a father, a twin, a son, a man of God who loved people and only wanted everyone that he encountered to be happy," said Lee.

She said her son developed mental health issues after a party where he had a drink that was spiked. Because both struggled with similar problems, Lee said "So I do empathize with Dontae."

"The difference is he got help. He took his medication. He never hurt anyone and wouldn't even hurt an annoying fly."

Jason Gapa, Brisco's sister, said she was the family's "backbone."

"The person we turn to for support, guidance and a comforting laugh. And now she's gone forever," said Gapa.

"Our mental health system has failed again…if mental health care was more accessible and more proactive, perhaps we wouldn't be here today," he continued.

