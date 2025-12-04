Detroit man bound over August car crash on Gratiot that killed three people

The Brief A man was bound over for trial in the case of a deadly car crash that killed multiple people. He was originally charged with two counts of reckless driving causing death and a third count causing injury. Prosecutors allege the man was driving at excessive speeds and drag racing.



A man accused of causing a reckless crash that killed three people, including two young sisters, is being bound over for trial.

Big picture view:

The crash occurred on Gratiot in August on Detroit's east side. Forty-one-year-old Amir Khalid will be heading to trial, accused of causing a crash that killed Savannah Allen and her 15-year-old sister, Syiana.

He was originally charged with two counts of reckless driving causing death and a third count causing injury. After the preliminary exam, he is now charged with second-degree murder. The crash happened in the early morning hours of August 23 on Gratiot near August Street.

Prosecutors allege Khalid was driving at excessive speeds and drag racing. Three different videos of the impact were played in court, which were too graphic for TV.

What they're saying:

One of the witnesses, Christopher Fountain, described seeing Khalid speed past him.

"I turned around behind me to see what that sound was, and did you observe anything? There were two cars going up really quickly and passed us, one on each side of us," said Fountain. "They just flew by us, and I said to my girlfriend at the time, these people are going to cause an accident."

"The court believes there’s probable cause that he knew he’d cause a risk of great bodily harm or death as a result of his actions," said Hon. Shawn Jacque. "I believe the additional counts of second-degree murder are appropriate as well."

His next court date is Dec. 11.