Detroit man charged for allegedly choking transgender woman to death

The Brief The suspect in the murder of a transgender woman in Detroit was arraigned in court on Monday. The victim’s body was found in an alley behind a laundromat on Woodward in Detroit. The prosecuting attorney says the evidence points to 18-year-old Malique Fails.



A man was arraigned in court for allegedly murdering a transgender woman in Detroit.

Now, one organization is speaking up to let families of transgender people know they’re not alone.

Malique Javon Fails appeared in court Monday for allegedly murdering a 28-year-old transgender woman known as Christina Hayes.

"We have this defendant who allegedly agreed to intercourse with the victim, but prior to the act, we have this defendant allegedly finding out that the victim identified as a transgender. And, as a direct result of that, we have this defendant who allegedly ended up choking that individual to death," said Steve Vincent with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The victim’s body was found in an alley behind a laundromat on Woodward in Detroit. During the arraignment, more details about the sinister act were revealed.

"The defendant who allegedly ended up taking the money that he had given that individual for the sex act out of that individual's shoe," said Vincent. "We also have an defendant who allegedly stole that individual's phone and, after fleeing the scene, ended up selling the phone."

The prosecuting attorney says evidence points to 18-year-old Malique Fails, who the attorney says was petitioned in an arson case back in 2022.

"He is being charged with multiple counts, with the felony murder as well as a hate crime," said Vincent. "We find him to be a clear and present danger."

But the defendant’s attorney believes his client is the victim.

"My client never consented to having any sort of sexual contact with a man, He had consented to sexual contact with someone who identified as a woman," said Magistrate Joseph Boyer. "When that realization came about, there was a physical altercation."

The defendant’s attorney goes on to say it's unclear what took place during the fight and that a bond is appropriate.

The case continues as more and more trans women of color are being victimized, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Outside the courtroom, one organization is working to protect transgender people and their families.

"Most people who have a trans family member live isolated, and so what we have done is to call the family and see what services we can offer to help," said LGBT Detroit ex-director Nzeie Kwabna.