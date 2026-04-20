Detroit man charged for allegedly shooting at Royal Oak Twp. church

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The Brief On April 16, officials say Michigan State Police were called out to a shots-fired incident at a church in Royal Oak Twp. Police say security video showed the vehicle used in the shooting that allegedly belonged to the suspect. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Michael Tyrone Bowers, III from Detroit.



A Detroit man has been charged for allegedly firing a gun into a church from a car on Thursday.

Big picture view:

On April 16, officials say Michigan State Police were called out to a shots-fired incident at God's Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Royal Oak Township. When troopers arrived, they found bullet holes in the church entrance and nearby.

Police say security video showed the vehicle used in the shooting that allegedly belonged to the suspect.

"Houses of worship are too often the targets of shootings," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Churches, synagogues, and mosques should be safe spaces for their congregations. While this church was unoccupied at the time of this incident, the loss of security felt by parishioners when their sanctuary is attacked is all too real."

Dig deeper:

The suspect was arrested and identified as 23-year-old Michael Tyrone Bowers, III from Detroit. He was charged with Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle, Discharging a Firearm at a Building, and two counts of Felony Firearm.

What's next:

Tyrone could face 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He also could face an additional 10 years for allegedly firing at a building. Meanwhile, each count of Felony Firearm is punishable by 2 years in prison.

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