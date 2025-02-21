Detroit man charged with double murder inside home on city's west side

article

The Brief The suspect in a double-murder on Detroit's west side from Feb. 14 has been arraigned on charges. Keith Alan Arrington, Jr. has been charged in the killings which investigators say stemmed from an argument. The family of one of the victims says that Arrington is related and suffers from mental illness.



A Detroit man has been charged in a double murder of a man and woman on the city's west side last week.

Keith Alan Arrington, Jr., 30, was arraigned in the Feb. 14 killings of two people inside a residence in the 15300 block of Coyle Street near Fenkell.

Police say Arrington knew the victims, Latriece Galloway, 21, and Edward Clark, 39, According to Clark's family, Edward and Latriece were good friends.

The backstory:

Clark's family spoke to FOX 2 Thursday and said that the accused shooter is their nephew. Edward's father said Arrington suffered from mental illness.

Detroit police were dispatched at 12:32 a.m. Feb. 14 for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located both victims in the basement of the home suffering gunshot wounds. After arriving, medics pronounced both victims deceased at the scene.

Investigators say it is alleged that an argument escalated, and Arrington fired a shotgun, striking Galloway in the neck and Clark in the chest, fatally wounding the victims.

Keith Alan Arrington, Jr. has been charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder, one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and three counts of Felony Firearm.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from a release by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and an interview with the family of one of the victims.



