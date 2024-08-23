Detroit man charged in fatal wrong-way I-75 crash from a year ago

article

A 42-year-old Detroit man has been charged in a fatal wrong-way crash on I-75 from one year ago.

Damien Eldridge Thomas was allegedly intoxicated when he was driving northbound on the southbound side of I-75 near Clark Street crashing into, and killing Drasan Clanton of Hazel Park and injuring a 27-year-old Detroit man.

The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2023, when state police were dispatched to a three-car crash and found Clanton unresponsive inside his vehicle and the second victim, the 27-year-old Detroit man, suffering multiple injuries.

Medics pronounced Clanton dead after arriving.

An investigation by Michigan State Police led to the arrest of Damien Thomas on August 22, 2024.

Damien Eldridge Thomas has been charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death.

A photo of Thomas has not been released yet pending his arraignment.