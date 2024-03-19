Detroit man charged for injuring Warren officer, leading police on chase

article

A Detroit man was charged for a police chase where he hit a Warren police officer last weekend.

Romero Austin-Folson was charged with fleeing and eluding, as well as assaulting and resisting an officer after a traffic stop conducted Saturday afternoon escalated.

Austin-Folson was pulled over by police near Eight Mile near Ryan for a license plate violation. Police say Austin Folson was uncooperative and began to fight officers when they tried to get him to exit his car.

"During this fight, the driver fled the scene in his vehicle and, in doing so, struck an officer possibly running over an officer’s foot," said police in a release.

A chase then ensued until the driver pulled over near Eight Mile and Russell where Austin-Folson allegedly again fought with officers who took him into custody after he was subdued with a Taser.

Police searched the area for a gun they claimed was thrown from the car during the chase, but were unable to find it.

Both officers did not need medical attention following the incident, and there were no other injuries reported.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety only with a steel-cuff GPS tether required should Austin-Folson post bond. Austin-Folson shows multiple open suspensions on his driver’s license and prior contacts with police.

