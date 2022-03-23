Detroit man charged in fatal stabbing of father

Shahriss Amir Muhammad, 33, has been charged with the fatal stabbing of his father, Samuel Logan, 71, both of Detroit.

Detroit police officers were called to the residence on Detroit's south side, the evening, of March 19.

Upon arrival, officers found the unresponsive victim inside the home, with multiple stab wounds to his head and torso. When the medics arrived shortly after, they pronounced Logan dead on the scene.

The investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to his arrest the next day. Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Muhammad, with one count of First-Degree Murder.

He was arraigned and remanded to jail today, in the 36th District Court. The Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for April 7, and the Preliminary Examination for April 14, before Judge Kenneth King.