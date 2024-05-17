Detroit man charged in road rage death of 67-year-old Dearborn man

article

The Wayne County Prosecutor announced a 33-year-old man from Detroit was charged in a road rage incident that killed a 67-year-old Dearborn man last month.

According to the prosecutor, Desmond Burks was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Reda Saleh.

In a press release, authorities said they were called on April 17 to an unconscious man near West Chicago Street and Greenfield Road in Detroit. They found the man had an injury to his head and he was hospitalized. Last week, on May 11, Saleh died from his injuries.

Authorities said Burks got angry after Saleh bumped the back of his car. The two argued and that's when police said Burks punched Saleh, leaving him on the street before running from the scene.

Burks was arrested on Wednesday and arraigned Thursday on second-degree murder charges. He was given a $1 million cash bond with a GPS tether if he's released.

He's due back in court on May 24th.