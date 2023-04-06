Detroit man charged with eight felonies after sexually assaulting two elderly women

The man accused of raping two elderly women over the past two weeks has been charged with several felonies.

Kenneth Davis, 28, of Detroit, was arrested earlier this week after police released a sketch of him following reports that an 80-year-old had been sexually assaulted outside her home. Davis allegedly sexually assaulted another woman days later behind a building.

He was taken into custody on April 4 and appeared in court on April 6, before being remanded to jail.

"Sexual assault is at its core a horrifying crime under any and all circumstances. It is a literal intrusion of a person’s very being," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "When our cherished elders and other of our must vulnerable citizens are violated, it adds layers of outrage to this already outrageous crime."

Davis was arrested after Detroit police worked with the assistance of Michigan State Police over the past week.

Cell phone footage showed Davis being arrested on Tuesday after Detroit Police's investigation. One officer said the case is one of the most violent he's worked in his career at the department.

A sketch was first produced on March 29 after police were told that an elderly woman had been dragged out of her house and assaulted her.

The attack galvanized community members who spent the next few days on high alert for the suspect.

Days later, a second attack took place in the area of Grand River Avenue and Ferguson Street when Davis approached the victim and forced her behind a building. The incident happened around 5:10 a.m.

In the first case, Davis was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree home invasion, and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct.

In the second case, he was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He'll be back in court on April 18.