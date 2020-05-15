Detroit man charged with making death threats to Gov. Whitmer and AG Nessel

article

A 32-year-old Detroit man has been charged with making death threats to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robert Tesh has been charged with false report of threat of terrorism, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Tesh made the threat to a friend in a message on social media on April 14. Police say it was a credible threat to kill Gov. Whitmer and Nessel.

Later that day Detroit police arrested Tesh at his home located in the 2100 block of Jefferson in Detroit.

“The alleged facts in this case lay out a very disturbing scenario. We understand that these times can be stressful and upsetting for many people. But we will not and cannot tolerate threats like these against any public official who are carrying out their duties as efficiently as they can. You can disagree with their positions or their methodology, but you absolutely cannot act as this defendant allegedly acted or you will be charged criminally," prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Tesh has been arraigned and has since posted bond. He remains on a GPS tether.

He's due back in court again June 3.