Detroit man charged with shooting at several people from car in Harper Woods motel parking lot

A 27-year-old Detroit man has been charged with shooting at several people from inside a car in the early morning of June 9 in Harper Woods.

Police say Lewis Nichols was in the rear seat of a car at the Parkcrest Inn firing a 9mm pistol at people - although there were no victims reported being shot.

Investigators say they recovered 18 shell casings at the scene where Nichols was arrested without incident by police that responded.

Also arrested in connection to the incident was 38-year-old Priscilla Slater, who later died in police custody although it is unclear what police accused her of.

When police arrived, several people approached them that they had been shot at by the same suspect.

Nichols, who has previous felony convictions, was also given a Habitual Fourth Offense notice. If convicted, Nichols faces up to life in prison.

His bond was set at $250,000.00 cash.