Detroit man enters plea for deadly Macomb County crash in stolen Jeep when he was 17

The Brief A man who hit and killed a woman while he was a teen in 2021 entered a no contest plea to several charges this week. Angelo Smith was fleeing police in a stolen Jeep when he ran a red light and hit two vehicles.



More than four years after authorities say a then-17-year-old stole a Jeep from a Macomb County dealership and caused a fatal crash during a police chase, the suspect has entered a plea.

Angelo Rickey Smith, 21, of Detroit, pleaded no contest Thursday to second-degree homicide, first-degree fleeing and eluding, breaking and entering a building with intent, and larceny in a building.

The backstory:

Authorities said Smith and three other men broke into a Washington Township car dealership in April 2021 and stole several vehicles. This led to police chasing Smith, who at times exceeded 130 mph while fleeing south on M-53.

During this chase, authorities say Smith ran a red light at 15 Mile in Sterling Heights and hit two vehicles. This crash killed a 20-year-old woman.

"This remains a deeply troubling issue," Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said. "Here, a young man stole a vehicle and then made the decision to flee from the police which resulted in the death of an innocent young woman whose life was just ahead of her. There must be consequences to stop this behavior before it ends up with these tragic results."

What's next:

Smith will be sentenced Sept. 4.

