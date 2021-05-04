Detroit teen who stole jeep and fatally struck woman in Sterling Heights charged with murder

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has charged a 17-year-old male with murder after he crashed a stolen Jeep that resulted in the death of a woman.

Angelo Rickey Smith, of Detroit, was arraigned Monday on charges of homicide and fleeing a police officer.

The defendant had been traveling at a high rate of speed after he and three other men had broken into a dealership in Washington and made off with four vehicles. The break-in spurred a police investigation spanning several cities.

A police chase involving Smith and the stolen Jeep was terminated shortly after it started on Van Dyke early Friday morning. However, Smith continued traveling at a high rate of speed, running several red lights before eventually crashing into another car and killing a 20-year-old woman.

Police were able to recover one of the stolen cars, a green Dodge Challenger that was left unoccupied near 23 Mile and Van Dyke.

No other suspects involved have been arrested.

Advertisement

RELATED: 17-year-old arrested after crashing stolen Jeep, killing woman

Smith has been charged with four crimes:

Homicide – Felony Murder – a felony charge, punishable by life without parole;

Homicide – Murder – Second Degree, a felony, punishable by up to life in prison

Police Officer – Fleeing – First Degree – Vehicle Code, a fifteen-year felony

Police Officer – Fleeing – Second Degree – Vehicle Code, a ten-year felony

"Our County is grieving the tragic death of a young woman," said county prosecutor Pete Lucido. "This blatant disregard for the lives of others must stop. These individuals who threaten our communities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Smith had his bond set at $100,000 cash.

No picture of the defendant was provided because he is being treated at a hospital for his injuries, according to Sterling Heights police.