A Detroit man was found dead in an Ohio river Wednesday morning.

Police in Elyria, Ohio, which is west of Cleveland, responded to a report that a body was in the Black River near the East Bridge Street bridge just after 6:30 a.m. The city's fire department water rescue team also responded, and found the body of the 29-year-old victim.

The man has not been identified pending notification of his family.

An investigation is underway.