Detroit man found guilty of working with cartel to transport cocaine from Mexico

article

A Detroit man could spend life in prison after he was found guilty of having ties with the Mexican cartel and working to move cocaine into the United States.

Police say Alexander Aceval, 57, hired a person to help him distribute large quantities of cocaine transported in semi-trucks from Mexico by the Mexican drug cartel.

An investigation started after the Michigan State Police Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team received a tip about Aceval. Detectives followed Aceval and the accomplice to a parking lot in an industrial park in Brownstown Township and eventually stopped the pair in Lincoln Park. During the stop, detectives found approximately 40 kilograms of cocaine.

"This verdict is a victory in our efforts to reduce the flow of illegal drugs flooding our streets and tearing families and communities apart," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "I commend the work of the prosecutors in my office, as well as the Michigan State Police and the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team for their work to keep a habitual offender from distributing more narcotics in our state."

Aceval was charged and convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver 1,000 grams or more of cocaine.

He was previously convicted in 2005 of a similar charge and released from prison in 2016 after serving 11 years.