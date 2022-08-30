Detroit man found with stolen firearm, bag of pills in pants during traffic stop

article

A traffic stop for speeding on the Lodge in Detroit led to the recovery of a stolen handgun and a large bag of pills from the driver early Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police were patrolling M-10 near Chicago Boulevard when they clocked a car going 85 mph - about 30 mph over the speed limit.

Upon contacting the driver, police spotted a handgun in plain view of the officers and next to the driver.

After police arrested the 30-year-old driver, a background check revealed he didn't have a concealed pistol license and was also a convicted felon.

Further investigation by state police found the gun had been stolen.

While searching the suspect, police also found a large bag of pills concealed in his groin area.

A report will be sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.