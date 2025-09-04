Detroit man going 40 mph over I-96 speed limit found with loaded gun, crack cocaine

article

An I-96 traffic stop of a Detroit led police to find a gun and bag of suspected crack cocaine in his vehicle.

The 34-year-old driver was pulled over by a Metro South Michigan State Police trooper on westbound I-96 near Wyoming in southwest Detroit late Wednesday evening.

The man was going 95 in a 55 miles per hour posted section of the freeway. A roadside investigation found the man allegedly impaired.

Inside his vehicle a loaded .45 revolver and bag of suspected crack under the driver's seat.

The driver was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center pending prosecutor review.

"Another driver made a poor decision by driving impaired," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "This suspect made matters worse by driving at a excessive speed and having a loaded gun and drugs in the car. Great job by the troops to get this dangerous driver, gun and drugs off our roads."