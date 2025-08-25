Detroit man involved in kidnapping plot sentenced to 9 years in federal prison

The Brief Semaj Ayers was sentenced last week to 110 months in prison. Ayers pleaded guilty to kidnapping last March. Ayers was involved in a kidnapping and beating of a woman wrongly believed to have been involved in a carjacking.



A 23-year-old Detroit man was sentenced to nine years in prison as part of a federal kidnapping plot.

The backstory:

Semaj Ayers was sentenced Thursday to 110 months in federal prison following a conviction for federal kidnapping after entering a guilty plea to kidnapping last March.

Ayers was one of six people to have been convicted in the kidnapping case, including Cortez Blake, 23, Nasir Lewis, 24 (convicted at trial), Maijah Greene, 24 pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kidnap Shatonnia Kimbrough, 21, Armond Williams, 22, and Ayers all pleaded guilty to kidnapping.

The last defendant, Karamoh Turner, was acquitted at trial.

Federal investigators said the suspects targeted the victim on Nov. 14, 2021, kidnapping and beating a person who they thought was involved in a carjacking.

During the trial of Blake and Lewis, the jury heard testimony of the defendants working with others to kidnap and beat their victim meant as retaliation and extract information from the victim.

A group of armed men took the victim from Sinai-Grace Hospital. The kidnappers first drove the victim to an empty lot in Detroit where the victim was beaten. The kidnappers then took the victim to Blake's residence, where the victim was held at gunpoint and beaten intermittently for hours. Finally, the victim was abandoned miles away on the roadside.

At trial, the government proved that the victim was held against her will at gunpoint in a house in Detroit where she was physically beaten. This was done in part to get information from her. Cellphones were used to recruit and direct others to join the kidnapping of the victim.

Two additional people were convicted of the carjacking that precipitated the kidnapping.

Jamar Lee-Stinson pleaded guilty to carjacking and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and was sentenced to 141 months in prison in May 2024.

Amiaya Bryant also pleaded guilty to carjacking and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and was sentenced to 120 months in prison in June 2024.

"Gang violence destroys the ability of innocent people in our community to simply go about their business. These defendants tried to take vengeance against another group and committed horrible violent crimes. And they kidnapped the wrong person to boot," said U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon. "We will do everything in our power to end this violence. The sentences imposed here—and the prosecutions we are bringing—are just the beginning."

"Pure and simple, Ayers and his accomplices are predators who failed. They represent the worst of the worst in our community. They wrongfully imprisoned and tortured a member of our community. ATF is the federal violent crime police, and we are relentless in holding violent offenders accountable for their poor choices," said ATF Detroit Special Agent in Charge James Deir. "In the end, Ayers should pack his bags and prepare to be reunited with his buddies as they seek redemption in federal prison for a long time."