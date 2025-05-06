Detroit man accused of using plastic sword, pliers to kill wife
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Authorities say a Detroit man stabbed his wife repeatedly with a plastic sword before hitting her in the head with pliers, killing her.
Timothy Morgan, 68, is now facing a first-degree murder charge for the weekend attack.
What we know:
Police said the suspect walked into a Detroit police precinct around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and said he killed his wife with a sword. He was detained while officers went to his home in the 18400 block of Conley Street. At the home, officers found 67-year-old Kathryn Morgan suffering multiple stab wounds to her back and head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Timothy Morgan stabbed Kathryn Morgan multiple times with a plastic sword before he struck her in the head with a pair of pliers.
What's next:
Timothy Morgan is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.
The Source: Information from Detroit police and the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office was used to write this story.