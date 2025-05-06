Detroit man accused of using plastic sword, pliers to kill wife

article

The Brief A Detroit man is accused of killing his wife by stabbing her with a plastic sword and hitting her with pliers. Timothy Morgan went to a Detroit police precinct to report the crime afterward. He is now charged with first-degree murder.



Authorities say a Detroit man stabbed his wife repeatedly with a plastic sword before hitting her in the head with pliers, killing her.

Timothy Morgan, 68, is now facing a first-degree murder charge for the weekend attack.

What we know:

Police said the suspect walked into a Detroit police precinct around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and said he killed his wife with a sword. He was detained while officers went to his home in the 18400 block of Conley Street. At the home, officers found 67-year-old Kathryn Morgan suffering multiple stab wounds to her back and head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Timothy Morgan stabbed Kathryn Morgan multiple times with a plastic sword before he struck her in the head with a pair of pliers.

What's next:

Timothy Morgan is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.