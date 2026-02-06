Detroit man sentenced to 8-15 years for fatally punching 81-year-old German tourist

The Brief A man who punched a German tourist in Detroit, killing him, was sentenced to prison Friday. Lawrence Gilchrist pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the assault that killed 81-year-old Dieter Kirsch. His attorney argued that her client was off his medication for mental health issues and did not realize he had killed Kirsch.



A Detroit man who punched a German tourist, killing him, received 8-15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

A murder charge against Lawrence Deonte Gilchrist was dismissed when he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter last month, wrapping up a case that has been ongoing for more than a year.

The backstory:

On Sept. 7, 2024, Dieter Kirsch, 81, was visiting Downtown Detroit on a cruise when he was punched by Gilchrist. Kirsch was knocked unconscious, lost the ability to speak, and remained in a coma for 10 days before dying, the prosecution said.

According to a judge at a previous court hearing, Gilchrist told a police officer, "I knocked his a** out," after the assault.

Related article

Gilchrist's attorney argued that her client has mental health concerns and was off his medication when the assault happened.

"This was truly a misunderstanding," attorney Tiffany Howell said during sentencing.

She asserted that the situation wouldn't have played out the same way now that Lawrene is properly medicated and in his right mind, a statement the prosecution objected to.

Before learning his sentence, Gilchrist said he was remorseful and regretful.

What they're saying:

Before Gilchrist learned his sentence, the victim's sons, Oliver and Stephan, spoke about their father and the impact his death had on their family.

One of his sons, Oliver, described learning what had happened to his father while he was 5,000 miles away. He said he felt helpless as he tried to find a way to get to Michigan to be with his parents.

Both men said their father was a good man who made the world a better place.

"He stood up for weaker people and did an immense amount of good," Oliver said.

Both men also discussed how the family often traveled, with his son Stephan noting that they grew to love the United States during those trips.

"Never did we imagine such an outcome," he said.

However, he said that his father's death did not change his view of the country or the people there.

"One thing is very clear – no one else is to blame for what happened. The defendant alone bears that responsibility," Stephan said.

Oliver said his father used to speak of wanting to live to 95.

"Fourteen years was taken from him and us," he said.