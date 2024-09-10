'I knocked his a** out': Man faces judge for attacking 81-year-old German tourist in Detroit

An elderly man visiting from Germany is now fighting for his life after he was allegedly sucker-punched in downtown Detroit.



Police arrested a 30-year-old man who they say attacked the tourist out of nowhere. The alleged assault happened in the heart of downtown Detroit around 10 a.m. close to Campus Martius.



The details of the alleged attack are shocking, as are the details of the arrest of 30-year-old Lawrence Gilcrest.

"You informed the officer quote "I knocked his a** out," the judge said.

Gilcrest is now facing serious assault charges and according to the assistant prosecutor, he should be held in jail until trial.

"This person is clearly a danger to society," said Diana Lynch, Wayne County prosecutor. "This was an unprovoked attack on a stranger from another country where he came up to him and cold-cocked him."

The victim was an 81-year-old man who is hospitalized and is fighting for his life.

"The victim remains unconscious and is unresponsive," Lynch said. "And we are waiting for updates hourly. We are not certain the victim with survive this incident."

That man visiting Detroit from Germany. According to sources was on a Great Lakes cruise with a stop in Detroit.

"Things happen all over in every big city but to hear something like that, an 81-year-old man, a tourist, you know obviously he liked Detroit too. it saddens me to hear that," said Karen, a Detroiter.

The alleged attack happened on Woodward in heart of downtown.

"The suspect, simply walked up to him and immediately and violently hit him," Lynch said. "The probability of conviction and sentencing is strong given the entire assault took place on video camera."

Gilcrest’s attorney paints a different picture of his client - a man without a criminal record.

"We have a 30-year-old young man, works every day, has two children, lives in the city, not a flight risk," said Phil Ragan.

The judge set bond at $50,000 cash, citing outstanding court cases involving public drunkenness and court-appointed mental health treatment. It was a ruling the prosecution did not agree with.

"He is again being bold, a loose canon to the community," Lynch said.

If Gilchrist does post bond hes ordered not to contact the victim or go to downtown Detroit until the case is settled.