Detroit man sentenced to more than 10 years for using gun in robbery

A Detroit man, who shot his victim during an attempted robbery, was sentenced to 121 months in a federal prison recently.

Joshua Fordham, 30, pleaded guilty earlier this year to being a felon in possession of a gun.

In February 2023, Fordham followed a man out of a deli in Detroit. Surveillance video shows Fordham following the man to the parking lot, where Fordham took the man’s wallet at gunpoint.

The man, who had a concealed pistol license, shot at Fordham, striking Fordham in the chest. Fordham fired a shot back at the man but did not strike him.

Fordham was a convicted felon at the time and was therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm.

"This defendant’s actions put everyone in that public parking lot in serious danger that day, and we are fortunate that no one was killed," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "Today’s sentence appropriately reflects the seriousness of the defendant’s conduct, and our continued commitment to keep our community safe by removing the drivers of violence."