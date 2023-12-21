Detroit man sentenced to 200 months in prison; must forfeit cash, guns and Mercedes

A Detroit man will spend 200 months in prison after a federal law enforcement partnership discovered multiple kilos of cocaine, weapons, ammo, and several other loaded handguns.

Kenneth Hinton, 43, was sentenced this week after federal prosecutors in Kentucky secured a plea agreement.

According to the agreement, an investigation into Hinton started in March 2022 with a partnership between the IRS and the DEA. Authorities eventually executed search warrants at Hinton's residence in Lexington, a storage unit, and his vehicle.

They found five kilograms of cocaine, numerous firearms, including an AR-15, a release from the Justice Department said.

The joint financial investigation into Hinton's dealings found he was using the funds from his drug sales to buy up real estate in Detroit.

He was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and money laundering.

As part of his plea agreement, he'll need to forfeit $23,100 in money, five guns with magazines, as well as his Mercedes.