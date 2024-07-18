Detroit man shot to death on front porch in likely targeted drive-by, police say

A man in his 20s was shot and killed on Detroit's east side - murdered while sitting on his front porch Thursday.

Detroit police say the victim was shot and killed on Omira Street near State Fair on the east side at about 1:20 p.m.

Investigators like DPD Cmdr Eric Decker remarked on the brazen nature of the attack, noting that additional bystanders could have been wounded due to the time of day.

"Unfortunately someone was hit and killed. This was still early afternoon," said Decker. "People are out here, we have kids on the street."

The victim was on the porch when a blue sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire with an AR-style rifle, Decker said.

The investigation is still early but police believe the shooting was targeted.

"Shots fired toward him, there were other people present around him," Decker said.

Detroit homicide the relevant assets working to collect evidence to help solve the crime.

Call DPD at (313) 267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.



