Detroit man shot while trying to flee attempted carjacking in Port Huron

A Detroit man was shot during an attempted carjacking Sunday in Port Huron.

Police said the 20-year-old victim was sitting in a parked vehicle on Francis Street near 15th Street around 11 p.m. when two suspects approached him and told him to get out of the vehicle. When he didn't, one of the men pulled out a handgun.

When the man tried to drive away, one of the suspects shot at him several times. Police said the man was shot in the foot.

The victim drove to a relative's home and police were called. He was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects, who were only described as white males, were last seen fleeing the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 810-984-9715 or CAPTURE at 810-987-6688. Anonymous texts can also be received by texting the keyword CAPTURE and the tip to 847411 or by downloading the Port Huron PD app. Tips can also be emailed here.