Detroit man wanted for shooting, killing sister on east side, police say

Detroit Police are searching for a man they said shot and killed his own sister inside a home on the city's east side Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Ali Nashwan, 36, shot and killed his own sister around 2 p.m. on Tuesday inside a home on Bloom Street on Detroit's east side.

According to FOX 2 sources, Nashwan shot his sister in the head in a doorway of the family home and then left before police arrived.

Detroit Police said that Nashwan had been kicked out of the home earlier in the day only to come back and shoot the victim.

Police said the man is considered armed and dangerous are people are urged not to approach him.

Anyone with information on the shooting are asked to call 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.