'Incredible sacrifice': Detroit man who drowned in Kensington Lake was saving co-worker

article

A Detroit man who drowned in Kensington Lake last month was honored by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday for saving a co-worker.

Marsalis Quintin Carter and his co-workers from a moving company were working at a home in Rose Township on July 20 when they asked to go on a pontoon boat with the homeowner to cool down on their break.

The crew went swimming off the boat. While in the water, one with a pool noodle was struggling to stay afloat, so Carter helped get them out of the water. Carter again helped when another crew member jumped into the water and began struggling.

Marsalis Carter's mother accepts a citizen citation for her son (OCSO)

He was able to save his co-worker, but Carter did not survive. A witness said Carter was likely exhausted when he went underwater. After more than 13 hours of searching, his body was found 300 feet from shore in 35 feet of water.

The sheriff's office presented a citizen citation to his mother, Daileen Carter.

"I wanted to take a moment to recognize the selfless and heroic act of her son who died saving the life of someone else," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "While the fact that Marsalis gave his life-saving a coworker may not diminish the family’s pain, it may give a measure of solace and meaning to his incredible sacrifice."