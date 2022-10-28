Detroit man who filmed himself sexually abusing children sentenced to 35 years in prison

A Detroit man who authorities say filmed himself sexually abusing children was sentenced this week to 35 years in prison.

Nathanal Pace, 27, was arrested in December 2019 after a tip was received about someone at his home trading child porn with a cloud-based storage service and a social media app. Investigators determined it was Pace and searched his home.

During that search, authorities say Pace admitted to sexually assaulting multiple children and creating child pornography.

Pace pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an 8-year-old boy in January 2019, while recording himself on his cellphone. He also pleaded guilty to filming himself sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl in December 2019. Authorities say three children were abused.

"These horrific acts strike at the very fabric of our communities, it is my hope that today’s sentencing can bring some measure of closure to those senselessly victimized by these crimes," said HSI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie Salazar. "HSI Detroit and our law enforcement partners will continue to aggressively investigate child exploitation and bring predators like Pace to justice."