Detroit man who fled police custody has been caught, officials say

The 22-year-old man who escaped police custody in Detroit over the weekend has been captured.

Cortez Rabb fled officers while at Henry Ford Hospital on Sunday. He was missing for two days before authorities found him.

Police said Monday he had been arrested on felony warrant for resisting and obstructing an officer.

Chief James White said he wasn't worried about Rabb's escape, telling the community on Monday he wasn't a danger to the public.